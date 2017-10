Sept 13 (Reuters) - Selecta Biosciences Inc

* Selecta Biosciences - On September 12, 2017 co entered into a term loan facility of up to $21.0 million - SEC Filing

* Selecta Biosciences Inc says term loan will mature on February 1, 2022‍​ Source text: [bit.ly/2vUMvGA] Further company coverage: