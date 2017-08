July 25 (Reuters) - SELECTIRENTE SA:

* H1 NET REVENUE EUR 7.4 MILLION, DOWN 2.3 PERCENT YOY

* H1 UNAUDITED NET PROFIT EUR 2.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AS OF JUNE 30, 2017 LTV RATIO WAS AROUND 40.5 PERCENT