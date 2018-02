Feb 13 (Reuters) - SELVAAG BOLIG ASA:

* TOTAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR 2017 WILL BE NOK 3.00 PER SHARE (NOK 1.60)

* Q4 OPERATING REVENUE NOK 1.26 BILLION VERSUS NOK 885.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 ADJUSTED. EBITDA NOK 242.5 MILLION VERSUS NOK 170.1 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)