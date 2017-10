Aug 8 (Reuters) - SELVITA SA:

* SIGNS STRATEGIC COOPERATION DEAL WITH LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY ON DEVELOPMENT OF SEL120 PROGRAM

* ‍LEUKEMIA & LYMPHOMA SOCIETY WILL PROVIDE IT WITH FINANCIAL SUPPORT OF UP TO $3.25 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)