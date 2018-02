Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Energy India Limited:

* SEMBCORP ENERGY INDIA LIMITED FILES FOR IPO - FILING‍​

* IPO COMPRISES ‍​FRESH ISSUE OF SHARES WORTH 40.95 BILLION RUPEES AND OFFER FOR SALE UP TO 146.8 MILLION SHARES

* AXIS CAPITAL, CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES, CLSA INDIA, SBI CAPITAL MARKETS AND INDUSIND BANK ARE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO