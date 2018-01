Jan 19 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd:

* ‍COMPANY NOTES THAT THERE HAVE BEEN MEDIA REPORTS ON RUMOURED PLANS FOR AN IPO OF A SEMBCORP UNIT IN INDIA​

* ‍CLARIFIES THAT CO IS CONTINUALLY EVALUATING VARIOUS COMMERCIAL & FINANCIAL OPTIONS FOR BUSINESSES, INCLUDING INDIA BUSINESS​

* ‍AT PRESENT THERE ARE NO DEVELOPMENTS REGARDING IPO OF UNIT IN INDIA WARRANTING AN ANNOUNCEMENT​