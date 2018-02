BRIEF-Sembcorp Industries Says Q4 Net Profit Attributable S$22.8 Mln

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Sembcorp Industries Ltd:

* Q4 TURNOVER S$‍2.12​ BILLION VERSUS S$2.03 BILLION

* ‍QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$22.8 MILLION VERSUS S$147.5 MILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND 2 SINGAPORE CENTS PER SHARE

* INITIATED PROCESS FOR IPO OF SEMBCORP ENERGY INDIA LTD ON BSE LIMITED AND NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA​

* ‍ENTERED INTO A CONDITIONAL SALE AGREEMENT TO DIVEST ITS 100 PCT STAKE IN SEMBCORP UTILITIES SOUTH AFRICA​

* ‍TO DIVEST SEMBCORP SILULUMANZI AND ITS 73.4 PCT STAKE IN SEMBCORP SIZA WATER TO SOUTH AFRICAN WATER WORKS PTY

* DIVESTMENTS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF S$89 MILLION

* ‍DIVESTMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO GROUP IN 2018​

* ‍MARKET ENVIRONMENT IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN CHALLENGING IN 2018​