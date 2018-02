BRIEF-SemGroup Corp To Sell U.K. Petroleum Storage Business

Feb 23 (Reuters) - SemGroup Corp:

* PRESS RELEASE - SEMGROUP CORPORATION TO SELL U.K. PETROLEUM STORAGE BUSINESS

* SEMGROUP SAYS REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL UNIT TO VALERO LOGISTICS UK LTD, A SUBSIDIARY OF VALERO ENERGY

* SEMGROUP SAYS INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE TOWARD ITS CAPITAL RAISE PLAN AND TO PRE-FUND CAPITAL GROWTH PROJECTS

* SEMGROUP - DEAL ALSO PROVIDES POTENTIAL EARNOUT PAYMENTS TO BE MADE IF CERTAIN REVENUE TARGETS ARE MET IN 4 YEARS AFTER DEAL CLOSE