Nov 14 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:

* ‍Q3 revenue $769.7 million, down 0.7 percent YoY

* Qtrly ‍profit attributable $25.9 million, down 28.6 pct

* Expects Q4 revenue to increase by 1 pct to 3 pct QoQ

* ‍Expects Q4 gross margin to range from 18 pct to 20 pct