Feb 8 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:

* QTRLY REVENUE $787.2 MILLION VERSUS $814.8 MILLION

* IN Q1 2018 REVENUE TO INCREASE BY 7% TO 9% QOQ

* IN Q1 2018 GROSS MARGIN TO RANGE FROM 25% TO 27%

* QTRLY PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE $47.7 MILLION VERSUS $104 MILLION