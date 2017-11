Nov 29 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp:

* ENTERS PLACING AGREEMENT TO PLACE 241.4 MILLION PLACING SHARES AT A PRICE OF HK$10.65 PER PLACING SHARE​

* ‍GROSS PROCEEDS OF PLACING WILL BE ABOUT HK$2.57 BILLION & NET PROCEEDS OF PLACING WILL BE ABOUT HK$2.55 BILLION​ ‍​

* ANNOUNCES ‍PROPOSED ISSUE OF US$65 MILLION PERPETUAL SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: