Dec 12 (Reuters) - SEMPERIT AG HOLDING:

* ‍INCREASED EQUITY CAPITAL TO SUPPORT TRANSFORMATION PROCESS​

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT REGARDING A HYBRID CAPITAL LINE AMOUNTING TO UP TO EUR 150 MILLION

* INTEREST RATE AGREED AMOUNTS TO 5.25%, COMMITMENT FEE IS SET AT 1.75%

* ‍HYBRID CAPITAL LINE IS A SUBORDINATED LIABILITY WITH UNLIMITED DURATION​

* ‍CAN DRAW IN SEVERAL TRANCHES UP TO AND INCLUDING 31.12.2018 IF REQUIRED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)