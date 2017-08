June 30 (Reuters) - SEMPERIT HOLDING AG

* IT WILL REVIEW MEASURES FOR IMPROVING PROFITABILITY OF SEMPERIT GROUP

* ‍ONE-OFF EXPENSES OF MORE THAN EUR 10 MILLION TO BE EXPECTED​

* POSSIBLE COMPLETE SHUTDOWN OF FRENCH SEMPERTRANS PRODUCTION SITE IS SUBJECT TO CONSULTATION PROCESS WITH EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVES AND REQUIRES REGULATORY APPROVAL