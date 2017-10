BRIEF-Sempra energy Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.04

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy

* Sempra Energy announces third-quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.04

* Q3 earnings per share $0.22

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.00 to $5.30

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $4.13 to $4.43

* Sempra Energy - qtrly total revenues $‍2,679​ million versus $2,535 million

* Sempra Energy - ‍updated its GAAP 2017 EPS guidance due to impairment in Q3 related to SDG&E‘S cost recovery for 2007 San Diego wildfires​

* Sempra Energy - Q3 adjusted earnings excluded a $208 million after-tax impairment related to SDG&E‘S cost recovery for 2007 San Diego wildfires

* Q3 revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sempra Energy - ‍expects its adjusted 2017 earnings per share to be at upper end of its guidance range of $5 to $5.30​