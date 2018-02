BRIEF-Sempra Energy Reports Q4 Loss Of $1.99 Per Share

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy:

* REPORTS STRONG 2017 OPERATING RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.30 TO $5.80

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.54 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.99

* ‍COMPANY AFFIRMS EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.80 FOR 2018​

* ‍AMONG ITEMS EXCLUDED FROM 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS WAS Q4 $870 MILLION INCOME-TAX EXPENSE RELATED TO IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017​

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,964 MILLION VERSUS $2,870‍​ MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.51 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.41, REVENUE VIEW $2.82 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: