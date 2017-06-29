FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Semtech announces definitive agreement to acquire AptoVision
June 29, 2017 / 9:32 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Semtech announces definitive agreement to acquire AptoVision

1 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Semtech Corp:

* Semtech announces definitive agreement to acquire AptoVision

* Semtech Corp says deal expected to be neutral to Semtech's FY 2018 non-gaap earnings and accretive to FY 2019 non-gaap earnings

* Semtech Corp - deal expected to be neutral to Semtech's FY 2018 non-gaap earnings and accretive to FY 2019 non-gaap earnings

* Purchase price of approximately $28 million and contingent consideration of up to $47 million based on future financial goals

* Semtech Corp - deal has ‍additional contingent consideration of up to $47 million subject to achieving certain future financial goals​

* Semtech Corp says semtech does not expect acquisition to have any material impact to financial outlook for its Q2 of fiscal year 2018

* Semtech Corp - Semtech expects to fund purchase price using its current cash assets

* Semtech Corp says AptoVision's CEO, Kamran Ahmed, will join Semtech Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

