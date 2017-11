Nov 29 (Reuters) - Semtech Corp:

* SEMTECH ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR 2018 RESULTS

* SEES Q4 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.40 TO $0.42

* SEES Q4 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08 TO $0.10

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* Q3 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.50 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - SEES Q4 2018 GAAP ‍NET SALES IN RANGE OF $131.5 MILLION TO $135.5 MILLION​

* - SEES Q4 2018 NON-GAAP NET SALES IN RANGE OF $138.0 MILLION TO $142.0 MILLION​

* SAYS ‍FOR Q4 2018 GAAP CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $7.0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: