2 months ago
BRIEF-Senator Minerals confirms 2017 exploration plans and financing
June 21, 2017 / 8:47 PM

BRIEF-Senator Minerals confirms 2017 exploration plans and financing

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Senator Minerals Inc

* Senator Minerals confirms 2017 exploration plans and financing

* Company anticipates commencing work on project on July 15, 2017

* Senator Minerals - has entered into an agreement with an arm's-length vendor to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in Patterson north east uranium project

* Senator Minerals - while exploration work is ongoing, co is continuing with offering of common shares at a price of $1 per share on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

