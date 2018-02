BRIEF-Seneca Foods Says ‍Estimates $5 Million To $20 Million Charges To Be Incurred for Closure Of Modesto Facility​

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Seneca Foods Corp:

* SENECA FOODS SAYS ‍ESTIMATES $5 MILLION TO $20 MILLION TOTAL PRE-TAX P & L CHARGES TO BE INCURRED IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF MODESTO FACILITY​ - SEC FILING

* SENECA FOODS CORP - $5 MILLION TO $20 MILLION CHARGE ‍ PRIMARILY RELATES TO CASH PAYMENTS FOR EMPLOYEE SEPARATION AND IMPAIRMENT CHARGES​

* SENECA FOODS CORP - IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSING OF MODESTO FACILITY ‍$8 MILLION VENDOR ADVANCE MAY BE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID (NO P & L IMPACT)​