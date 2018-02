Feb 16 (Reuters) - Seneca Foods Corp:

* SENECA FOODS TO CLOSE ITS MODESTO, CALIFORNIA FACILITY

* SENECA FOODS CORP - ‍PRODUCTION OPERATIONS AT MODESTO, CALIFORNIA FACILITY​ WILL CEASE PRIOR TO 2018 PRODUCTION SEASON

* SENECA FOODS CORP - ‍MODESTO WORKFORCE INCLUDES APPROXIMATELY 265 FULL TIME EMPLOYEES​

* SENECA FOODS CORP - ‍EXPECTS PLANT CLOSURE TO IMPROVE LONG-TERM FINANCIAL CONDITION AND REDUCE LEVERAGE​