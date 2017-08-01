FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Senior Housing Properties Trust amends $1 bln credit facility and $200 mln unsecured term loan

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Senior Housing Properties Trust

* Senior Housing Properties Trust amends $1 billion credit facility and $200 million unsecured term loan

* Senior Housing Properties Trust - ‍amended its existing $1 billion revolving credit facility,amended $200 million unsecured term loan that matures in 2022​

* Senior Housing Properties Trust - facility fee was reduced from 30 basis points to 25 basis points per annum on total amount of lending commitments

* Senior Housing Properties - amended facility includes feature under which maximum borrowings may be increased to $2.0 billion in certain circumstances

* Senior Housing Properties Trust - interest rate of amended $200 million unsecured term loan is reduced to libor plus 135 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

