Nov 9 (Reuters) - Senior Housing Properties Trust

* Senior Housing Properties Trust announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.44

* Senior Housing Properties Trust - ‍In Nov, SNH entered agreement to acquire six senior living communities from five star for about $104.0 million​