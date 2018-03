March 2 (Reuters) - SENKRON GUVENLIK:

* TO GET FUND OF 51.0 MILLION LIRA FROM SHARE SUBSCRIPTION FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH GEM INVESTMENTS, LLC, GEM GLOBAL ‍​

* TO GET 47.0 MILLION LIRA FROM SHARE SUBSCRIPTION FACILITY

* TO GET 4.0 MILLION LIRA BY ISSUING 2.1 MILLION SHARES TO BE EXERCISED IN 3 YEARS BY GEM GLOBAL AT PRICE OF 1.93 LIRA PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)