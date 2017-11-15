FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Senomyx says co provided written notice to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, of intent to terminate purchase agreement
November 15, 2017 / 11:17 AM

BRIEF-Senomyx says co provided written notice to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, of intent to terminate purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Senomyx Inc

* Senomyx Inc - ‍on Nov 14 co provided written notice to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, of intent to terminate purchase agreement dated Dec 21, 2016​

* Senomyx Inc - ‍under terms of purchase agreement, Seonmyx has right to terminate purchase agreement at any time, at no cost to us​

* Senomyx Inc - ‍pursuant to agreement, prior to termination, co had right to sell to lpc up to $14 million in shares of company s stock over 24 month period​

* Senomyx Inc says ‍termination of purchase agreement to be effective on November 15, 2017 - sec filing​ Source text: [bit.ly/2AIwfut] Further company coverage:

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
