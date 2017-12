Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sensec Holding Ab:

* ‍SENSEC WILL ESTABLISH OPERATIONS IN FINLAND IN Q1 AND Q2 2018

* ESTABLISHMENT OF OPERATIONS IN NORWAY WILL BE INITIATED IN 2018​

* SETS TWO FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR 2018‍​

* FINANCIAL TARGET IS GROWTH BY 20 PERCENT

* PROFITABILITY TARGET MEANS OPERATING MARGIN OF 10 PERCENT

* NEW INDEPENDENT BUSINESS AREA SPECIALIZING IN SERVICE AND SUPPORT WILL BE ESTABLISHED IN Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)