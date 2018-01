Jan 25 (Reuters) - Senseonics Holdings Inc:

* SENSEONICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED CONVERTIBLE SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES OFFERING

* SENSEONICS HOLDINGS - PRELIMINARY AND UNAUDITED REVENUE FOR Q4 OF 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2.9 MILLION, COMPARED TO $0.3 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016