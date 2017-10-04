FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sensient Technologies- Co, units entered into amendment No. 1 to receivables sale agreement on 2 Oct
#Regulatory News
October 4, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Sensient Technologies- Co, units entered into amendment No. 1 to receivables sale agreement on 2 Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sensient Technologies Corp

* Sensient Technologies Corp says co, units entered into amendment No. 1 to receivables sale agreement on 2 Oct - SEC filing

* Sensient - amendment increases maximum aggregate amount Wells Fargo purchases for outstanding uncollected receivables from $40 million to $60 million

* Sensient Technologies Corp- amendment extends expiration date of receivables securitization program from October 2, 2017 until October 1, 2018 Source: (bit.ly/2y1w3Iu) Further company coverage:

