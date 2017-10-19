FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sensient Technologies Q3 adj EPS $0.89 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 19, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Sensient Technologies Q3 adj EPS $0.89 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sensient Technologies Corp:

* Sensient Technologies Corporation reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $353.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $352.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.47 to $2.52 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.