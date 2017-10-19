BRIEF-Sensient Technologies Q3 adj EPS $0.89 from continuing operations

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Sensient Technologies Corp:

* Sensient Technologies Corporation reports results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.89 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.73 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue $353.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $352.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.47 to $2.52 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: