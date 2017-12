Dec 6 (Reuters) - Sensodetect Ab:

* SENSODETECT - SENSODETECT SIGN LOI WITH SOUTH KOREAN DISTRIBUTOR AFTER MEETING IN SWEDEN

* ‍AIM IS TO SOON TAKE NEXT STEP TOWARDS A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT PRIMARILY FOR SOUTH KOREAN MARKET​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)