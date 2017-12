Dec 14 (Reuters) - Senzagen Ab:

* SENZAGEN REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM RING TRIAL IN THE VALIDATION OF GARDSKIN™

* ‍GARDSKIN CONTINUES TO EXHIBIT HIGH ACCURACY AND EXCELLENT REPRODUCIBILITY OF TEST RESULTS

* ‍DATA SUGGEST THAT GARDSKIN OUTPERFORMS ALL CURRENTLY AVAILABLE VALIDATED METHODS​