Jan 23 (Reuters) - SENZIME AB (PUBL):

* SENZIME SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH PHILIPS

* ‍THERE IS NO PAYMENT OR OTHER MONETARY SUPPORT FROM PHILIPS FOLLOWING THIS AGREEMENT​

AGREEMENT HAS AN INITIAL TERM OF THREE YEARS AND WILL RENEW FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS UNLESS EITHER PARTY DECLINES TO RENEW IT