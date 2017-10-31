FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sequans Communications SA qtrly revenue was $11.3 million
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 31, 2017 / 11:52 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Sequans Communications SA qtrly revenue was $11.3 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Sequans Communications Sa

* Sequans Communications SA qtrly revenue was $11.3 million, decreased 9.3% compared to the third quarter of 2016‍​

* Sequans Communications SA qtrly loss per share $0.09 ‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $11.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sequans Communications SA - expects revenue for the Q4 2017 to be in the range of $11 to $13 million with Non-IFRS gross margin above 40%‍​

* Sequans Communications SA - Non-IFRS net loss per diluted share/ads is expected to be between $0.06 and $0.08 for the fourth quarter of 2017‍​

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $12.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2gRTsSN) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.