Nov 13 (Reuters) - Sequential Brands Group Inc

* Sequential Brands Group Inc files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing

* Sequential Brands Group says on November 10, company concluded its evaluation of such technical rules and submitted its 10-Q to the SEC

* Sequential Brands Group says financial results for quarter and period ended September 30, 2017 in 10-Q are same as presented in earnings release