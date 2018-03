BRIEF-Sequential Brands Group Reports Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share Of $2.58

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sequential Brands Group Inc:

* SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $2.58

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 3 PERCENT TO $46.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.13, REVENUE VIEW $46.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REFINANCING EFFORTS CONTINUE TO PROGRESS AND REMAIN ON TRACK WITH AN EARLY 2018 REFINANCING

* TAX REFORM IMPACT WAS A $132.4 MILLION NON-CASH POSITIVE BENEFIT IN Q4

* GOODWILL ADJUSTMENT REPRESENTS A ONE-TIME, NON-CASH CHARGE OF $304.1 MILLION IN QUARTER