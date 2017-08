July 26 (Reuters) - Serengeti Resources Inc

* Serengeti receives POSCO Daewoo's notification to exercise its option to fund $7 million to Advance Kwanika copper-gold project

* Serengeti - Daewoo Minerals Canada, a canadian unit of POSCO Daewoo exercised right to earn additional 30% interest in Kwanika copper gold project