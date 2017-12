Dec 4 (Reuters) - Seres Therapeutics Inc:

* SERES THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FDA ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR SER-287 IN TREATMENT OF PEDIATRIC ULCERATIVE COLITIS

* SERES THERAPEUTICS INC - SER-287 PHASE 1B MICROBIOME DATA ARE EXPECTED IN EARLY 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: