BRIEF-Seres Therapeutics Q3 net loss per share ‍$0.17​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Seres Therapeutics Inc:

* Seres Therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides update on operational progress

* Seres Therapeutics - ‍positive results from SER-287 phase 1B study in mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; co to move program into further development​

* Seres therapeutics Inc - ‍in early 2018, co anticipates results from SER-262 phase 1B study in primary C. Difficile infection​

* Seres Therapeutics Inc qtrly net loss per share ‍$0.17​

* Seres Therapeutics Inc qtrly ‍total revenue $23 million versus $13 million​