Aug 10 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus announces Q2 2017 financial and operating results

* Serinus Energy Inc says during Q2 2017, production from Tunisia averaged 329 boe/d, a decrease from 1,206 boe/d in Q2 2016

* Serinus Energy Inc qtrly net income from continuing operations per share, basic and diluted $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: