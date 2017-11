Nov 2 (Reuters) - Seritage Growth Properties:

* Seritage Growth Properties reports third quarter 2017 operating results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.46

* Qtrly ‍net income attributable to common shareholders of $10.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share​

* Qtrly company FFO per share and unit $0.32 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: