Dec 7 (Reuters) - Seritage Growth Properties:

SERITAGE - ‍PRICED PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2.8 MILLION SHARES OF 7.00% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED SHARES OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST, PAR VALUE $0.01 A SHARE​