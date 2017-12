BRIEF-Seritage Refinances Existing $200 Mln Unsecured Term Loan Loan Facility With New $200 Mln Unsecured Term Loan Facility

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Seritage Growth Properties:

* SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES- REFINANCED EXISTING $200 MILLION UNSECURED TERM LOAN LOAN FACILITY WITH NEW $200 MILLION UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY - SEC FILING

* SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES - EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS OF NEW LOAN FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITY, TO FUND REDEVELOPMENT PROJECTS - SEC FILING

* SERITAGE-NEW FACILITY WILL MATURE EARLIER OF DEC 31, 2018 & DATE ON WHICH INDEBTEDNESS UNDER CO'S EXISTING MORTGAGE, MEZZANINE FACILITIES FULLY REPAID Source text: (bit.ly/2CjQyjN) Further company coverage: