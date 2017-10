Oct 10 (Reuters) - Serko Ltd

* Half year trading revenue is now forecast to be approximately NZ$9.1 million‍​

* Half-Year net profit before tax is expected to be NZ$1.0 million

* HY EBITDA expected to rise to NZ$1.3 million, versus ebitda loss of NZ$1.8 million last year

* ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: