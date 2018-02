Feb 27 (Reuters) - Serko Ltd:

* SERKO & ATPI GROUP SIGN BINDING STRATEGIC ALLIANCE AGREEMENT

* ‍EXPECTS TO ISSUE GUIDANCE ON SERKO‘S EXPECTED REVENUE FOR FY19 AT RELEASE OF FY18 RESULT​

* ‍DEAL BETWEEN SERKO AND ATPI TO HAVE NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON REVENUE IN FY18​