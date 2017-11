Nov 29 (Reuters) - Serko Ltd:

* ‍IT HAS NOW ESTABLISHED A FIXED TRADING PLAN (PLAN) IN ACCORDANCE WITH SECTION 260 OF FINANCIAL MARKETS CONDUCT ACT 2013.​

* ‍UNDER PLAN, NON-EXEC DIRECTORS TO INVEST VARYING ANNUAL AMOUNTS, TOTALLING ABOUT 45% OF TOTAL NON-EXEC DIRECTOR FEES PER ANNUM IN SERKO SHARES​