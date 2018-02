BRIEF-Service Corp Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International :

* SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION AND QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL - ‍INCREASED AUTHORIZED LEVEL OF REPURCHASES OF ITS COMMON STOCK BY APPROXIMATELY $298 MILLION​

* SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL - ‍HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO SEVENTEEN CENTS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK​

* SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL - ‍QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED TODAY REPRESENTS A 13.3% INCREASE FROM PREVIOUSLY DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND​