BRIEF-Service Corp International Announces Senior Notes Offering

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International:

* SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL - INTENDS TO OFFER $525 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES

* SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL - UPON CLOSING OF OFFERING, CO INTENDS TO REDEEM ABOUT $250 MILLION OF ITS 7.625% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

* SERVICE CORPORATION- MORE BORROWINGS EXPECTED TO COME FROM $1.675 BILLION UNSECURED CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURING 2022 THAT CO EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO ON DEC 6

* SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL-TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING,WITH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS,TO REFINANCE CREDIT FACILITIES,REDEEM OUTSTANDING NOTES