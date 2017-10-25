BRIEF-Service Corporation International reports Q3 earnings per share $0.29

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Service Corporation International :

* Service Corporation International announces third quarter 2017 financial results and raises guidance for 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.48 to $1.54

* Service Corporation International - qtrly ‍revenue $731.3 million versus $721.5 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $735.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S