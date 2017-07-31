FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Servicemaster reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.69/shr
July 31, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Servicemaster reports Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.69/shr

July 31 (Reuters) - Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc

* Servicemaster Global Holdings, Inc. reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.69

* Q2 earnings per share $0.63

* Q2 revenue $807 million versus I/B/E/S view $797.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $2.9 billion to $2.92 billion

* Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc says lowering adjusted EBITDA outlook to between $675 million and $685 million in FY

* FY2017 revenue view $2.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

