Feb 2 (Reuters) - SES-IMAGOTAG SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 153.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 176.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 5.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET INCOME OF -EUR20 MILLION INCLUDING A NON-CASH IFRS2 EXPENSE OF -EUR10 MILLION

* THE GOAL IS TO SEE A RETURN TO GROWTH FROM 2018

* GOAL IS TO CAPITALIZE ON THE MANUFACTURING COOPERATION WITH BOE TO INCREASE PROFITABILITY

* AVAILABLE CASH AT YEAR END WAS €38.5 MILLION, VERSUS €33.3 MILLION AT THE END OF 2016.