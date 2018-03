March 8 (Reuters) - SES SA:

* SES NETWORKS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIPS FOR GROUNDBREAKING O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS

* ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS